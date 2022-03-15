Ubi Franklin reacts to leaked voicenote of himself referring to his friend, Steve Thompson as a pedophile

Ubi Franklin has reacted after his voicenote with former lover, Sandra Iheuwa was leaked on social media.

In the conversation which was shared by one Dozie Alexander on Instagram, Ubi was heard recounting how he warned Sandra against tying the knot with Steve Thompson.

According to Ubi, he warned Sandra Iheuwa not to tie the knot with Steve but she paid deaf ears to all his pleas.

He was also heard insinuating that Steve Thompson is a pedophile, who has the capacity of sleeping with her children.

Ubi Franklin went further to allege that Steve Thompson is not a ‘normal human being’ and it would be a wrong decision to marry him.

Reacting to this, Ubi Franklin dragged Sandra Iheuwa to filth, referring to her as a toxic woman.

See Screenshots below,