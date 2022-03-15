TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“This lady juju dey work” – Nigerians react to…

Mercy Johnson’s daughter, Purity opens up about…

Reactions as Justin Dean calls out his wife, Korra Obidi again

Ubi Franklin reacts to leaked voicenote of himself referring to his friend, Steve Thompson as a pedophile

Entertainment
By Shalom

Ubi Franklin has reacted after his voicenote with former lover, Sandra Iheuwa was leaked on social media.

In the conversation which was shared by one Dozie Alexander on Instagram, Ubi was heard recounting how he warned Sandra against tying the knot with Steve Thompson.

READ ALSO

Leaked voicenote of Ubi Franklin warning his former lover,…

My pregnancy is high risk, please stop saying bad things…

According to Ubi, he warned Sandra Iheuwa not to tie the knot with Steve but she paid deaf ears to all his pleas.

He was also heard insinuating that Steve Thompson is a pedophile, who has the capacity of sleeping with her children.

Ubi Franklin went further to allege that Steve Thompson is not a ‘normal human being’ and it would be a wrong decision to marry him.

Reacting to this, Ubi Franklin dragged Sandra Iheuwa to filth, referring to her as a toxic woman.

See Screenshots below,

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“This lady juju dey work” – Nigerians react to Korra…

Mercy Johnson’s daughter, Purity opens up about Wizkid’s first…

Reactions as Justin Dean calls out his wife, Korra Obidi again

“He’s innocent” – Mother of baby allegedly found in dispatch rider’s…

Dancer, Korra Obidi shares heartbreaking post, amid divorce saga with husband,…

“I have watched this video a thousand times” – Regina Daniels…

Billionaire Obi Cubana’s comment about Erica Nlewedim sparks reactions…

1 of 3

LATEST UPDATES

JW parents refuse seeing daughter and her children for marrying a Catholic

Sylvester Oromoni: Chocolate coloured material found in deceased’s stomach…

Police arrests celebrant who distributed kegs of petrol as souvenir in Lagos

Lady who got divorced barely a year after her marriage, sends message to single…

Woman shares heartbreaking experience after boarding ‘one-chance’ bus in…

Davido reacts as man publicly threatens to come after his children

Dancer, Korra Obidi shares heartbreaking post, amid divorce saga with husband,…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More