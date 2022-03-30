TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“I just hold something, I did not kill him” – Lady opens up about…

“I can’t believe this” – James Brown goes emotional as he reveals…

“We are tired of fighting” – Tacha, Mercy Eke finally…

UNIJOS former Student’s Welfare Secretary reportedly drowns while swimming with friends

Entertainment
By Shalom

A former Student Union Government Welfare Secretary of the University of Jos (UNIJOS) has unfortunately passed away.

Reports gathered that the former secretary lost his life to a drowning incident over the weekend.

Showul Alex, better known as Sholex, was said to have gone hiking with friends on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Shere Hills in Jos.

READ ALSO

I for don leave this world since – Actress Uche Ogbodo…

“I’m mentally exhausted, traumatized and…

According to an eyewitness, Sholex got into the water, swam, and got out to rest. He then jumped in a second time but began to drown.

All efforts to rescue him proved abortive as his body went missing in the water and he was eventually recovered on Tuesday, March 29.

Alex will be buried today, and friends and well wishers have penned down heartbreaking tributes to the deceased.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“I just hold something, I did not kill him” – Lady opens up about Ruger’s…

“I can’t believe this” – James Brown goes emotional as he reveals message he…

“We are tired of fighting” – Tacha, Mercy Eke finally reconcile in…

HIV positive man hacks wife with machete for denying him s3x

“Her love for me is scary” – Tuface Idibia opens up about his wife, Annie

“Wedding that never saw any anniversary” – Comedian, Osama heartbroken as he…

Teary Will Smith apologizes for slapping Chris Rock; blames ‘love’ for his…

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

‘Thank God we didn’t qualify for the world cup, it would have been a…

UNIJOS former Student’s Welfare Secretary reportedly drowns while swimming with…

“I don’t want to be a Nigerian anymore” – Erica cries out

Who raised you? – Tolanibaj quizzes men who walk through a door before a lady

Mother of “Yahoo” boy sentenced to five years imprisonment in Benin…

Husband tells angry residents to call police on his wife after their housemaid…

“This is a spiritual attack” – Portable cries out after crashing his Range Rover…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More