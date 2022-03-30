A former Student Union Government Welfare Secretary of the University of Jos (UNIJOS) has unfortunately passed away.

Reports gathered that the former secretary lost his life to a drowning incident over the weekend.

Showul Alex, better known as Sholex, was said to have gone hiking with friends on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Shere Hills in Jos.

According to an eyewitness, Sholex got into the water, swam, and got out to rest. He then jumped in a second time but began to drown.

All efforts to rescue him proved abortive as his body went missing in the water and he was eventually recovered on Tuesday, March 29.

Alex will be buried today, and friends and well wishers have penned down heartbreaking tributes to the deceased.