“Use your multi-billion naira private jets to evacuate Nigerian students in Ukraine” – Uche Maduagwu tackles Adeboye

Actor Uche Maduagwu has tackled the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Adeboye.

Uche Maduagwu

He stated that Pastor Adeboye should use his multi-billion naira private jets to evacuate stranded Nigerian students in Ukraine.

It’s no longer news that a large number of Nigerian students are trapped in Ukraine amidst the looming war between Russia and Ukraine.

Taking to his Instagram page, Uche Maduagwu, stated that Jesus would be happy if Pastor Adeboye use his private jet to evacuate stranded Nigerian students in Ukraine, as the government can’t do it alone.

While tackling Pastor Adeboye who is celebrating his 80th birthday today, he stated that helping to evacuate stranded Nigerian students in Ukraine, will be the best birthday thanksgiving to God.

His words,

“I know some RELIGIOUS celebs go dey criticize me after this post, it is ok even if you Na go stop to dey talk to me but the TRUTH has no duplicate. Dear pastor Adeboye, jesus would be so happy if you will use your multi million Dollar private jet to help evacuate thousands of stranded naija students for Ukraine that will be the best BIRTHDAY Thanksgiving to God. The Nigerian government alone can not evacuate all and TIME is running out or is christianity no longer about saving lives?”, he wrote.



See below,