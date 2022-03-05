“We all probably know plenty women who are breadwinners in their home” – Writer

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Adebimpe

A Nigerian writer, Ijeoma, has revealed that there are many women who are bread winners in their homes. She said this amidst various trending gist that ‘women only care about men with money’.

Ijeoma in a tweet on the micro-blogging platform stated that some women who are breadwinners in their homes, handover their income to their husbands who ain’t working, so that they can feel like the ‘head of the house’.

According to her there are lots of women that are breadwinners who give their income to their husbands so that they can be a man.

Irrespective of this, there are still gists that ‘women only care about men with money’. This doesn’t seem right with the writer as she took to Twitter and lamented.

Her words,

“We all probably know plenty women who are breadwinners in their home. Women who hand over their income to husbands who aren’t working so they can feel like ‘head of house’. Yet everyday one side of Twitter attempts to push the ‘women only care about men with money’ gist. Na wa”.

