Entertainment
By Shalom

Fast rising singer, Ruger has slammed female disc jockey, DJ DimpleNipple, who accused his record label boss, D’Prince, of allegedly demanding ‘sex for job’.

Recall, hours ago, it was reported that the DJ called out D’Prince after he blocked her on Instagram for allegedly refusing to meet him at a hotel for a job meeting.

She shared a screenshot of their WhatsApp conversation where he asked to meet up with her at a hotel in Ikoyi to discuss about the terms of promoting his artiste.

However, she has been dragged online for making hasty conclusions about D’Prince’s intention and insinuating that he wanted to sleep with her for the job.

Reacting, Ruger, one of D’Prince’s signees, took to his Instastories to berate the DJ and threaten to sue her over the allegation.

“You don do hook up hook up sotey dem call you for serious meeting you still think say na hook up”

“You are the true meaning of a b!tch and a low life and we go use legal actions deflate that ur rotten yansh hediat.”

