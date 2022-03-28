TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

Nigerian comedian, Osama Akpunonu, has shared an emotional post after losing his beloved wife, barely a year after their wedding.

The Jos-based comedian who tied the knot with his late wife in May 2021, took to his official Instagram page to announce the sad news of his wife’s demise.

Osama who never got the chance to celebrate his first wedding anniversary with his late wife, revealed how her death has greatly affected him.

“😭😭😭😭 Wedding That Never Saw Any Anniversary Got Married 15th May2021…She Died 26th March 2022…God Bless Your Soul My World 💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔,” he wrote while sharing wedding phots.

Fans and well wishers have taken to the comment section to commiserate with him during this dark hour of his life.

