By Shalom

Popular actor, Desmond Elliot has been dragged after publicly declaring support for the National leader of the All Progressive Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s presidential ambition.

Taking to his Instagram page, Desmond Elliot shared a photo of Tinubu and business mogul Femi Otedola at an event.

Desmond Elliot while sharing the photo, stated that Tinubu is ready for the job and they are standing on his mandate.

He wrote: Ready for the job .. on your mandate we shall stand.

However, Nigerians dragged the actor to filth as they noted that they aren’t surprised with his decision to support Tinubu, considering how he betrayed the youths during the EndSars protest.

Some claimed that everyone and some celebrities are fighting for their pocket.

osime wrote:
“Not surprised. Loyal boy”

silvavalenti490 wrote:
“Desmond is a betrayal to d youths already”

painheart043 wrote:
“Like play like play,this man will win…and then it will be multiplication of suffering for us…God forbid.”

fredwardeze wrote:
“Everybody dey fight for him pocket, how d country wan better”

tochukwu_______ wrote:
“Not surprised, Personal interest”.

