What a disgrace – Rita Edochie reacts to Obiano’s Wife and Bianca Ojukwu’s fight

Nollywood actress, Rita Edochie has reacted to the fight between Bianca Ojukwu and the outgoing first lady of Anambra state, Ebelechi Obiano.

Reports gathered that the viral fight between the women took place at the inauguration of Prof Charles Soludo.

Drama ensued after Obiano’s wife went towards Bianca and muttered some words to her.

The incident occurred immediately after Soludo took his oath of office.

While Mrs Obiano was still talking, Bianca stood up and appeared to hit her. Immediately, aides and other personalities intervened in the matter and stopped the women from further attacks.

Reacting to the messy drama, Rita who uploaded a video of the scene on Instagram on Thursday said the fight was a disgrace.

“SHOT DOWN😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 TELL EVERYBODY TO SHOT DOWN. WHAT A DISGRACE ON THIS DAY. IN ANAMBRA STATE” she wrote.