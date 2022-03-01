“What do women bring to the table in a relationship” – Actress Ruth Kadiri asks women

There has always been a quizzing question on what women bring to the table in a relationship. Actress Ruth Kadiri has asked this quzzing question on her social media page.

Ruth Kadiri

The talented actress took to her Instagram page and asked what a woman’s responsibility is in a relationship.



Ruth who is seemingly asking for a friend, asked what women bring to the table in a relationship.



Whenever this question is asked, most women’s response is that they are the table while, some women independent women list their responsibility.



Ruth Kadiri therefore asked what women bring to the table and she stated that nobody she say that they are the table.



Her words,



“What is a woman’s responsibility in a relationship. Sincerely asking for a friend. What do you bring to the table. Nobody should tell me they are the table o”.

