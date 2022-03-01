TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Nadia Buari finally reveals Van Vicker is the father of her kids…

My father forcefully slept with me, while my mother supported him…

“This one na 9ja Delilah” – Reactions as lady cuts her…

“What do women bring to the table in a relationship” – Actress Ruth Kadiri asks women

Entertainment
By Adebimpe

There has always been a quizzing question on what women bring to the table in a relationship. Actress Ruth Kadiri has asked this quzzing question on her social media page.

Ruth Kadiri

The talented actress took to her Instagram page and asked what a woman’s responsibility is in a relationship.

Ruth who is seemingly asking for a friend, asked what women bring to the table in a relationship.

Whenever this question is asked, most women’s response is that they are the table while, some women independent women list their responsibility.

Ruth Kadiri therefore asked what women bring to the table and she stated that nobody she say that they are the table.

Her words,

“What is a woman’s responsibility in a relationship. Sincerely asking for a friend. What do you bring to the table. Nobody should tell me they are the table o”.

READ ALSO

“A woman’s Vajayjay is very delicate, help her…

“Stop dating broke and jobless guys. They are always…

See below,

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Nadia Buari finally reveals Van Vicker is the father of her kids (Video)

My father forcefully slept with me, while my mother supported him -Lady shares…

“This one na 9ja Delilah” – Reactions as lady cuts her boyfriend’s dreadlock…

If you burn my juju, I will die – 20-year-old boy begs after being caught…

Lady narrates why she would never donate blood for her sick sister

“This may be the last time he hears from me” – Man makes scary comment…

I will never attend Davido’s show in London because he blocked me – James…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Man ghosts his fiancé on their wedding day because she was freaky at her…

“What do women bring to the table in a relationship” – Actress…

“Why do students who are academically poor in Nigeria turn out to be…

Actress Kemi Akindoju cries out against ‘no bra/no underwear policy’…

“How is one supposed to be productive when you spend almost all day in…

Lady reveals husband’s reaction after she gifted a man N500

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More