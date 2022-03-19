Bianca Ojukwu, wife of late Odumegwu Ojukwu, has narrated why she slapped ex-governor, Willie Obiano’s wife, Ebelechukwu.

Recall, on Thursday, 17th March, the two women trended massively on social media following their physical face-off with each other.

The incident happened during the swearing in ceremony of Professor Charles Soludo as the governor of Anambra State.

However, speaking to Arise TV, the late Warlord’s wife explained why she descended heavily on Ebelechukwu during the ceremony.

She said:

“Ebele was noticeably absent as the inauguration ceremony started. Bianca said Ebele then arrived an hour later.

”I didn’t pay any attention to her arrival. Surprisingly, she then walked towards me and I thought she was coming to greet me.

Instead she verbally attacked me with her voice raised, taunting me and asking me what I was there to do, using unprintable, vile language.

She asked if I had come to celebrate their last day in office but I ignored her completely. Then she kept on aggressively putting her hand on my shoulders and shouting.

While I ignored her verbal onslaught as advised by people sitting around me, I requested twice that she refrains from touching me with her hands.

She proceeded to do so yet again and tried to touch my head and remove my head tie. It was at this point I stood up to defend myself and gave her a dirty slap to stop her from attacking me.

As she made towards me, I then pulled away her wig, she then held on to her wig with her two hands and tried to take the wig away from me.

The former APGA chairman, Umeh, told her to leave me and told everyone to leave. I was stunned by the stench of whisky in her breath at such an early hour of the day.

How could the first lady be so drunk at that time? I stayed back to watch the ceremony till the end and left with my dignity intact”.