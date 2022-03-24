Why I haven’t been in a relationship since 2012 – Mr Macaroni opens up

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

Nigerian skit maker and activist, Debo Adedayo popularly known as Mr Macaroni, has shared more details about his personal life.

The popular Instagram comedian recently revealed that he has been single since 2012.

Macaroni made this revelation during an interactive session he had with his Twitter followers. A curious fan had asked about his plans for marriage and when he intends to settle down.

“Are you considering getting married anytime soon?” the fan asked.

Macaroni in his response, stated that he is scared of marriage and because of that, hasn’t been in a relationship for the past 10 years.

“Nooooooooo!!!! Marriage scares me. I haven’t been in a relationship since my time in HNAUB… That’s like 2011-2012,” he said.

Another fan asked how he handles his sexual urges since he doesn’t have an official girlfriend.

“you haven’t been to relationship since 2012,when you are horny ,how do you cope?” he asked.

Reacting, the comedian said, “I have some female friends who are also scared of relationships. I call them and We pray together 😭”

