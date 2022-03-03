Why I was dropped as a Judge on Nigerian Idol – DJ Sose finally explains

Former Nigerian Idol judge, DJ Sose, has finally opened up on the reason he was dropped from the show.

Nigerian Idol has been one of the most talked about programs of the year here in Nigeria, and there was an uproar after it was revealed that two out of three judges were not going to be returning for the second season of the show.

Singer Seyi Shay and disc jockey DJ Sose were taken off the show, replaced by singers Simi and D’Banj.

However, in a new interview with TVC, DJ Sose said,

“I did my part (laughs) I did my part. It was finished. Obviously the contract was for one year. So it came and went and they said they want to take the show to the next level. No bad blood. Everyone’s moved on. Everything is cool. Good luck to everyone else on the show. We’ll see what happens.”