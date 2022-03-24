Why my marriage is sweeter” Anita Joseph reveals secret

Anita Joseph is one of the few Nigerian celebrities who enjoys flaunting her marriage and spouse, Fisayo Olagunju, on social media, and she keeps her admirers hooked to her page with photos and videos of them demonstrating devotion to one another.

In a recent Instagram post, the curvy actress offers some advise to her fans and followers on how to have a happy marriage.

Anita Joseph recommended singles to find their playmates if they want to make their marriage more enjoyable, as she did.

Anita Joseph wrote : “Still our bday week. Get you a playmate it makes marriage sweeter kpichicom!! @realmcfish OBI M Pappy Nkem”.

In other news , A woman is in great pain after learning that her husband married her as a result of a bet he made with his friends.

The woman, who claimed to be a virgin until the night of her wedding, said she thought keeping herself for her husband was the ultimate trophy, but she had no idea it was just a game to her hubby.