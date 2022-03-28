Wife cries out after her gay husband kicked her and her kids out to live with male lover

A 45-year-old woman has shared her pain after her husband sent her and her kids packing, so he can be with his gay lover.

Sharing her story, the heartbroken wife revealed she has been married for 16 years and already has 4 kids with her husband.

Her husband apparently fell in love with a younger man has decided to kick his wife and children out to welcome boyfriend.

See her post below:

“Morning #Admin please post me, I am 45 years old woman, well I have been married for 16 years, we have 4 children 13,9,5. My husband kicked us out of the house only to live with ggaaayyy that is young enough to be his first born,

my heart is broken guy now Iam the talk of the town, his family took his side because his loaded, this whole situation killed my confidence, and my self-esteem as a woman, I don’t know how to even start to explain to my children about their father. I don’t have energy to fight I am just defeated.”