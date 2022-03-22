Wife heartbroken after hidden camera caught husband cheating with male best friend

After her spy camera captured her husband in bed with his male closest friend, she was left heartbroken.

The story was relayed by the wife’s sister, who said that her elder sister had four children.

The sister had her doubts about the husband, who she claimed spent too much time conversing with the male best friend.

When she told her sister about it, she was disregarded, with her sister assuring her that it was totally common between boys.

She did, however, set a spy camera in a secret location, which unfortunately recorded the man in bed with his best friend.

Read the rest of her story here:

“Good afternoon admin…post for me and hide my id…I come here on behalf of my elder sister who has been married for 9 years with 4 kids(quadruplets). Her husband was so perfect, we always admired her marriage. last year she asked me if it’s normal that her husband spends hours laughing and chatting with his Male bestfriend and I told her its normal, weeks later she told me that she was having a feeling that the husband brings ladies home when she’s out of town, so I encouraged her to put CCTV cameras inside the house without the husband’s knowledge and she did…

so last week she brought her kids to my house with their clothes including school uniforms saying the husband and her were traveling out of the country for 2 weeks,later that evening she sent me an audio saying that I should forgive her incase of anything and shared her account details that the kids will be more safe with me..when I asked her why,she sent videos of the husband having sxx with his bestfriend…..we found her at her home and she isn’t okay…the so called husband is nowhere to be seen…even his work place don’t know his whereabouts, it’s like his vanished …

she’s not talking or eating not even bathing…I asked if she would like to report the husband to the police but she just laughed and said “no, I Know what to do”..how do I help her with coping and healing cause she seems to have a plan of doing something unspeakable??”