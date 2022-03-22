TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Lady in tears as she narrates sad experience with suspected…

Ebele Obiano finally gives her side of the story following her…

Boeing 737 Passenger Jet Carrying 133 Passengers Crashes

Wife heartbroken after hidden camera caught husband cheating with male best friend

News
By Ezie Innocent

After her spy camera captured her husband in bed with his male closest friend, she was left heartbroken.

The story was relayed by the wife’s sister, who said that her elder sister had four children.

The sister had her doubts about the husband, who she claimed spent too much time conversing with the male best friend.

READ ALSO

Na Juju? Trouble as housewife gets stuck with another man…

I never thought Ada Jesus would die young – Husband

When she told her sister about it, she was disregarded, with her sister assuring her that it was totally common between boys.

She did, however, set a spy camera in a secret location, which unfortunately recorded the man in bed with his best friend.

Read the rest of her story here:

“Good afternoon admin…post for me and hide my id…I come here on behalf of my elder sister who has been married for 9 years with 4 kids(quadruplets). Her husband was so perfect, we always admired her marriage. last year she asked me if it’s normal that her husband spends hours laughing and chatting with his Male bestfriend and I told her its normal, weeks later she told me that she was having a feeling that the husband brings ladies home when she’s out of town, so I encouraged her to put CCTV cameras inside the house without the husband’s knowledge and she did…

so last week she brought her kids to my house with their clothes including school uniforms saying the husband and her were traveling out of the country for 2 weeks,later that evening she sent me an audio saying that I should forgive her incase of anything and shared her account details that the kids will be more safe with me..when I asked her why,she sent videos of the husband having sxx with his bestfriend…..we found her at her home and she isn’t okay…the so called husband is nowhere to be seen…even his work place don’t know his whereabouts, it’s like his vanished …

she’s not talking or eating not even bathing…I asked if she would like to report the husband to the police but she just laughed and said “no, I Know what to do”..how do I help her with coping and healing cause she seems to have a plan of doing something unspeakable??”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Lady in tears as she narrates sad experience with suspected kidnapper working as…

Ebele Obiano finally gives her side of the story following her fight with Bianca…

Boeing 737 Passenger Jet Carrying 133 Passengers Crashes

Viral security officers thank Nigerians as they’re set to travel abroad [Video]

“I don’t know who the father is” – Pregnant lady who slept with ex and current…

Reactions as throwback photos of Annie at 15 dating 2Face at 24 resurfaced

“Abeg get lost” – Nigerians blow hot over Tuface…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Wife heartbroken after hidden camera caught husband cheating with male best…

Man narrates scary experience after giving random lady a lift

Portable jump for joy as he signs N50M endorsement deal with Obi Cubana’s herbal…

Mercy Aigbe opens up about her first encounter with Nkechi Blessing

Men are still chasing me despite my wedding ring – Actress Anita Joseph

No one’s relationship should be your “couple goals” — Media Personality, Serwaa…

Frustrated mother seen publicly delivering son from spirit of stubbornness…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More