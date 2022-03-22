TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Lady in tears as she narrates sad experience with suspected…

Why I am scared to share my side of the story – Korra Obidi opens…

Wife of married man whom Nancy Isime allegedly snatched, breaks…

Wife of married man whom Nancy Isime allegedly snatched, breaks silence

Entertainment
By Shalom

Wife of Michael Dion has finally broken silence following reports that her husband is in a relationship with Nancy Isime.

Hours ago, reports alleged that Nancy is dating a wealthy married man identified as Michael.

READ ALSO

“If you’re a woman and you want to be…

“I pity who will marry you” – Boyfriend of…

Following the news, there was uproar on social media as die-hard fans of Nancy found it difficult to believe the report about their role model.

Nancy however debunked the news as she stated that the married man is just someone who was kind enough to sponsor her TV show.

Reacting to the entire saga, the man’s wife broke silence, as she seemingly threw shades at Nancy, referring to her as a ‘beauttiful liar’.

She further stated clearly that she’s done acting stupid as before, and would no longer take any bad action against her lightly.

See screenshot below,

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Lady in tears as she narrates sad experience with suspected kidnapper working as…

Why I am scared to share my side of the story – Korra Obidi opens up

Wife of married man whom Nancy Isime allegedly snatched, breaks silence

Ebele Obiano finally gives her side of the story following her fight with Bianca…

Wife heartbroken after hidden camera caught husband cheating with male best…

56-year-old virgin reveals why she hasn’t been able to get a man (Video)

Man discloses condition a ‘baba’ gave him and his bestfriend to make them rich

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

“If you’re a woman and you want to be successful, add ashawo to your…

Lady who lied to her boyfriend about being a virgin, seeks advice as her…

“I pity who will marry you” – Boyfriend of three years, tells…

Wife of married man whom Nancy Isime allegedly snatched, breaks silence

Mother arrested for setting 10-year-old daughter ablaze in Ogun

Reactions as Davido shows off the interior and exterior of his Banana Island…

Sister who has been taking care of her sick brother for 25 years, shares…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More