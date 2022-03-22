Wife of married man whom Nancy Isime allegedly snatched, breaks silence

Wife of Michael Dion has finally broken silence following reports that her husband is in a relationship with Nancy Isime.

Hours ago, reports alleged that Nancy is dating a wealthy married man identified as Michael.

Following the news, there was uproar on social media as die-hard fans of Nancy found it difficult to believe the report about their role model.

Nancy however debunked the news as she stated that the married man is just someone who was kind enough to sponsor her TV show.

Reacting to the entire saga, the man’s wife broke silence, as she seemingly threw shades at Nancy, referring to her as a ‘beauttiful liar’.

She further stated clearly that she’s done acting stupid as before, and would no longer take any bad action against her lightly.

See screenshot below,