TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Wife of married man whom Nancy Isime allegedly snatched, breaks…

Why I am scared to share my side of the story – Korra Obidi opens…

56-year-old virgin reveals why she hasn’t been able to get…

Wife sheds tears as husband jets off abroad with her bestie

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

A man fled the nation with his wife’s best friend, leaving her behind, according to a Twitter user.

The man’s wife, who is also her friend, had contacted her crying uncontrollably, according to the Twitter user.
She rushed over to her friend’s house, only to learn that the spouse had left the country with her bestie, not her.

READ ALSO

BBN’s Sammie chides a Twitter user for claiming Davido…

Why I slept with my sister’s husband and took over her…

The Twitter user reacted in rage as she condemned the behavior, claiming that women do not support one another.

She wrote:

“So this morning, I got a call from my friend who got married last year. She has been crying all through the call.

I rushed to her to know what’s up, just to hear that her husband left the country with her best friend instead of her(the wife).

Women are women’s biggest problem

Another episode of women supporting women in the mud.

Omo, I’ve been asking myself if he was jazzed or something cuz their relationship was a God when kind”

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Wife of married man whom Nancy Isime allegedly snatched, breaks silence

Why I am scared to share my side of the story – Korra Obidi opens up

56-year-old virgin reveals why she hasn’t been able to get a man (Video)

Lady in tears as she narrates sad experience with suspected kidnapper working as…

Wife heartbroken after hidden camera caught husband cheating with male best…

Lady who lied to her boyfriend about being a virgin, seeks advice as her…

Man discloses condition a ‘baba’ gave him and his bestfriend to make them rich

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

“Since we can’t repeat clothes, we rent and return after use”…

“My Queen”- 2face Idibia gushes over Annie as he shares romantic…

World Cup play-off: We shall make Nigerians happy by defeating Ghana –…

“Majority of babes who pose for the camera with their backs have nothing…

Wife sheds tears as husband jets off abroad with her bestie

Charly Boy reveals what his daughter has turned him into

Don’t allow anybody tension you, just hustle your hustle – Rudeboy advises

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More