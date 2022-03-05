TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A heated feud between controversial Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe and her husband’s first wife has been trending online.

The actress was accused by the first wife of her new husband, Kazeem of stealing her husband.

Reacting to this, Mercy Aigbe has now finally taken to the media to react to this whole feud that arose as a result of her being dragged for snatching another person’s husband.

On her Instagram story,she wrote:

“Some people say grant interview explain your side of the story,say your truth to correct some false narratives out there, you owe it to people who genuinely loves you. You grant, some other people say you don’t need to explain yourself, it’s your life, Do you………”

“You are constantly lied on and some other people say let it slide, do not react, don’t say a word, for “peace sake. WHEW!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!”

