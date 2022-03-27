TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


“Wizkid bought a private jet and didn’t even announce it” – Fans express surprise at singer’s revelation in Puerto Rico

By Ezie Innocent

Wizkid fans are shocked that their favorite musician, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun a.k.a. Wizkid, bought a private plane for himself without announcing it.

 

Wizkid

Wizkid’s private plane became public knowledge after the award-winning artist apologized to his Puerto Rico fans for arriving late to the Afronation Concert.

Speaking on stage during the concert, Wizkid said:

“I am so sorry for coming late it was my pilot and my Private Jet.”

The discovery sparked a flurry of mixed reactions on Instagram, as a large number of Nigerians were taken aback by the video capturing the revealing moments.

@jola_anjola wrote: “My baby got a jet and he did not even announce it,I no Dey Stan.”

@bss: “My Goat Has Private Jet On A Low, No Casting.”

@emijackson88: “Some are busy talking about who get money pass Baba they fly private get to make more money fuckkkkkkung irony.”

Watch Video Below;

