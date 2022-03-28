Wizkid listed among top 10 Most-Awarded Male Artistes in the World

Wizkid, a Nigerian musician has been listed in the list of world’s top ten most-awarded male artists.

The list includes some of the most well-known figures in the entertainment industry who have dominated and worked tirelessly to promote their music and brands over the globe. These celebrities have been recognized on a variety of platforms around the world.

The Bangtan Boys of South Korea, better known as BTS, are in first place with 407 awards, followed by Justin Bieber and The Weekend, who have 174 and 155 awards, respectively.

Ed Sheeran, Kanye West, and Bad Bunny round out the list with 147, 100, and 95 awards, respectively. NCT and Harry Styles were next with 84 and 73 awards, respectively, followed by Pabllo Vittar, a Brazilian singer, with 59 awards and honors.

Wizkid, has one of the biggest fanbases in Africa and the world at large concluded the list with 55 awards.

See the list below: