Wizkid reacts to rumor of attending Davido’s show in London

Entertainment
By Shalom

Popular singer, Wizkid, has addressed the rumor of his alleged plans to attend the show of Davido Adeleke in the UK.

Recall, the duo who had a long year of beef settled their differences earlier this year following the announcement of Wizkid’s album titled, ‘More Love, Less Ego.’

They were also spotted in a viral video hugging themselves and exchanging pleasantries with each other.

Following a rumor that made waves on social media, the singer has subtly declined fans’ invite on gracing Davido’s show.

In a tweet via the microblogging platform, Twitter, Wizkid announced the schedule for a show in Dubai which falls on the same date as Davido’s UK concert.

“Count down!!! Dubai i‘m coming 👀@blu_fest @hrbooking,” he wrote.

