“Wizkid’s “Made in Lagos” music album is overrated, it is not the best in 2020″ – Twitter user

A Twitter user, Daniel Regha, has described Wizkid’s “Made in Lagos” album as overrated. He stated that the album is not the best in 2020.

Daniel in a tweet on the micro-blogging platform stated that a lot of Nigerian artistes released albums in 2020 which were better.

According to him the music albums of these upstarts in the music industry were not applauded because politics and favoritism runs in the music industry.

His words,

“No disrespect to Wizkid but his “Made in Lagos” music album is overrated, truth be told his album is not the best in 2020. A lot of Nigerian artistes including upcoming ones dropped dope albums but are barely applauded cos politics & favoritism runs in the music industry”.

See below,