Woman arrested for assaulting blind step-sister, daughter in Delta

Mercy Oba, a lady, has been arrested by police in Delta State’s Isiokolo Division, Ethiope-East Local Government Area, for allegedly assaulting her 45-year-old blind step-sister, Odiri Oba, and her 12-year-old daughter.

Kelvin Ejumudo, a Warri-based human rights activist, and his team were instrumental in the suspect’s apprehension.

According to the Activist on his Facebook page, alleged that the culprit also drove a wood into the private part of the blind woman’s twelve-year-old daughter and inflicted bodily injuries on her and her her mother after harsh beatings.

He went on to say that the suspect drove the victims out of their house and threw their belongings out,while threatening to kill them and boasting that nothing would happen.

Comrade Ejumudo said the matter will be charged to Court on Monday.

Ejumudo, who tendered a Police medical report said,

“Nobody has the monopoly of violence and to inflict bodily injuries on another individual.”

He urged CP Ari Muhammed Ali, the Delta State Commissioner of Police, to ensure that justice is done in the case as a deterrent to others.

Blind Odiri Oba is a step-sister of the suspect, Mercy Oba, and is from Emaje Village in the Kokori Community in the Ethiope-East Local Government Area.

At the time of this report, it was unclear why the suspect, who is now in police custody, attacked her blind sister and her daughter.