Woman left ‘looking like Monsters Inc character’ after allergic reaction to lip filler

Kailee Jones, a 23-year-old lady, was left looking like Monsters Inc character after an allergic reaction after obtaining lip fillers because she thought her lips were too tiny.

Jones had 1ml of lip filler injected into her upper and lower lips, but claimed that her lips began to “balloon” within an hour of the treatment.



She feels she had an allergic reaction to the lip filler, and she claims that after apply ICt to her mouth , it made the swelling worse.

The IT consultant posted images of her allergic reaction on social media to warn others about the dangers of lip filler. She also said that her painful lips caused her to be unable to speak, drink, or eat normally for 48 hours.

“I’ve always had thinner lips and they disappear when I smile so I wanted to make them fit my face a little bit more. Everything went well at the appointment and the first hour after it started swelling but I think it was just normal because they do swell. I kept icing them and I think that the ice might have made it worse because then they really started to blow up. “Once it hit after an hour or two they were really big and then it was 48 hours of them being that big. I couldn’t drink anything or even open my mouth to talk – I couldn’t speak. I would say they were eight times the size of my normal lips, it was unreal. I looked like the Monsters, Inc. character.” She said.



Doctors gave Kailee oral steroids to bring the swelling down, but warned her that the swelling may close her throat if it travelled from her lips to her neck. Luckily, her lips began to calm down after three days and she didn’t need further treatment or for the filler to be dissolved.