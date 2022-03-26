TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Davido breaks silence as photos of Chioma Rowland’s alleged…

9-year-old boy and his 11-month-old sibling, chased out by aunt…

Leaked video of Chioma Rowland dancing while wearing her alleged…

Woman left ‘looking like Monsters Inc character’ after allergic reaction to lip filler

News
By Ezie Innocent

Kailee Jones, a 23-year-old lady, was left looking like Monsters Inc character after an allergic reaction after obtaining lip fillers because she thought her lips were too tiny.

Kailee Jones

Jones had 1ml of lip filler injected into her upper and lower lips, but claimed that her lips began to “balloon” within an hour of the treatment.


She feels she had an allergic reaction to the lip filler, and she claims that after apply ICt to her mouth , it made the swelling worse.

  1. The IT consultant posted images of her allergic reaction on social media to warn others about the dangers of lip filler. She also said that her painful lips caused her to be unable to speak, drink, or eat normally for 48 hours.

“I’ve always had thinner lips and they disappear when I smile so I wanted to make them fit my face a little bit more. Everything went well at the appointment and the first hour after it started swelling but I think it was just normal because they do swell. I kept icing them and I think that the ice might have made it worse because then they really started to blow up.

“Once it hit after an hour or two they were really big and then it was 48 hours of them being that big. I couldn’t drink anything or even open my mouth to talk – I couldn’t speak. I would say they were eight times the size of my normal lips, it was unreal. I looked like the Monsters, Inc. character.” She said.


Doctors gave Kailee oral steroids to bring the swelling down, but warned her that the swelling may close her throat if it travelled from her lips to her neck. Luckily, her lips began to calm down after three days and she didn’t need further treatment or for the filler to be dissolved.

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Davido breaks silence as photos of Chioma Rowland’s alleged new lover…

9-year-old boy and his 11-month-old sibling, chased out by aunt who accused them…

Leaked video of Chioma Rowland dancing while wearing her alleged lover’s…

Court sentences Lagos socialite, Ms Ogbulu to 27 months in prison for…

Lesbian lady cries out as partner dumps her to chase after a man

You take things without permission and you don’t know how to maintain them…

Lady narrates how her mother forced her to marry a 45-year-old man

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Woman left ‘looking like Monsters Inc character’ after allergic…

Nigeria vs Ghana: ‘We’ll wrap it up in Abuja’ – Super…

“I was poisoned for the third time” – Mr. Ibu finally opens…

“I’m the highest paid artist in the history of African music” – Burna Boy brags

After beating up side chic, boyfriend orders side chic to flog girlfriend for…

Nancy Isime breaks down revealing what her sister did after hearing news she’s…

Lady seeks advice over frequent visits of boyfriend’s family, calls them…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More