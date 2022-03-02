“Women stop all this your miss independence, be a baby to your man” – Blessing CEO

Controversial relationship expert, Blessing Okoro popularly known as Blessing CEO, has advised women to stop being independent and be a baby to their man.

The relationship expert stated that women should demand transportation and fuel money from their man. According to her, being independent as a woman is a backup.

Taking to her Instagram page, she stated that women who don’t request money from their man would loose.

Using herself as an example, Blessing stated that she still collects money from her man including money for recharge cards.

Her words,

“Dear women stop. All this your miss independence ooo!!! Na you go loose… Be a baby to your man, ask for transportation fair and fuel money. Miss independence na just backup plan. Enjoy your plan A. Me I still they collect down to recharge card money”.

