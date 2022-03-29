“You all owe me an apology for the false accusations” – Boma tells Nigerians

Former Brother Naija housemate, Boma Akpore, has taken to his official Instagram page to send out a message to Nigerians.

The reality TV star in his recent tweet, stated that Nigerians owe him an apology for falsely accusing him.

This is coming shortly after Tega, his in-house lover, confessed that her marriage ended in 2020, before she took part in the Big Brother Naija reality show.

Recall, Nigerians on social media slammed Boma for his amorous relationship with fellow housemate Tega, who claimed to be married on the show.

However, in a question and answer session with her fans on Friday, March 25, the mother of one revealed her marriage to her husband, Ajeboh Lawrence, ended two years ago.

“Lol, no I am not, ended since 2020. All you know was a move that went wrong. Actually, it ended in 2020. Now y’all can get off my back.” She wrote.

Reacting to this, Boma stated that everyone who dragged him for being intimate with another man’s wife should tender their apologies.

“For all the false accusations, y’all owe me an APOLOGY 💯🎯”, he wrote.

See his post below,