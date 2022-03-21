You could be building in silence and still build rubbish – Poco Lee

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Iweh Pascal Odinaka, also known as Poco Lee, a superb dancer, has mocked those who keep their ambitions to themselves.

People should try to let others know what they’re doing, according to the 26-year-old dancer, so that others can assist them in performing it correctly.

He believes that people may remain silent or secretive about whatever projects they are working on, believing that when they are finished, it will change their lives, but that it may still turn out to be utter nonsense, even if it is hidden from others.

On his official Twitter page, the celebrity dancer wrote:

“You fit dey build in silence make you dey build rubbish….
Try dey let us know”

In other news, Abubakar Malami, the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, has authorized a plea by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency to seize assets belonging to  Abba Kyari and his co-accused.

