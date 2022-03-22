“You must be light skinned and pretty” — Bobrisky lists things ladies should do to catch a ‘big fish’ in Lagos

Popular crossdresser, Idris Okuneye popularly known as Bobrisky, has highlighted some things ladies should have in order to catch a wealthy man in Lagos.

Taking to Snapchat, the self acclaimed ‘mummy of Lagos’ who claims to be dating a married billionaire, shared some tips for ladies seeking to also catch a billionaire.

According to him, they must be light-skinned, beautiful, and have surgically-enhanced butts because rich men love big asses.

He advised them to learn how to package themselves and look their best, and also drive a luxury vehicle to meet up with their prospect.

Bobrisky concluded by saying if they eventually catch a rich man, they should have wild s*x with him as though they were in a competition with other ladies.

This is coming shortly after he declared that no girl in Nigeria is richer than him.

In his words;

“No girl in dis country is richer than bobrisky NEVER. Let start from hair, only my hairs alone worth over 100million. You all know I buy hairs like water. I don’t repeat hair naaaaa

Let talk about my jewelry pure GOLD

Let go to my cars top notch machines

Now let go to how much bob charge for ambassadors and deals. Each brand I charge 10million for 6months deal ask all d brand I’m working how much they pay me”.