“You too dey lie” – Netizens mock WhiteMoney as he narrates how mother saved him from lady who claimed to be pregnant

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Whitemoney Hazel, a popular reality star, recalls how his mother once saved him from a woman who claimed to be pregnant with his child after he won the BBNaija show, sparking reactions from netizens.

WhiteMoney

In an interview, the brand influencer revealed that a female friend had made a false claim to his mother about how she was carrying his child.

Even though the lady never showed up again after that, Whitemoney claims that his mother was ready to embrace the child with open arms.

Netizens,  on the other hand, reacted to the reality star’s story, calling him a liar and referred the narration a cock and bull story.

Watch the video below…

See some reactions below;

