“Your 50 million don dey work“ – Reactions as Portable buys customized diamond chain after signing N50m deal (video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Portable, also known as Habeeb Okikiola, is said to have spent millions of naira on a customized diamond necklace and pendant.

Portable

The popular rapper revealed his latest purchase on his Instagram page on Wednesday, which was custom-branded with the name “Dr Zeh.”

This comes after he signed a N50 million endorsement deal with Obi Cubana’s herbal brand, Odogwu Bitters, which is owned by businessman Obi Cubana.

In a series of videos he shared online, Portable’s jeweler was seen fitting the diamond chain around his neck while everyone applauded the rising singer.

He captioned; ‘‘Dr Zeh Nation 🔥🔥🔥..ZAzuu OTUN TI ZEH OOH Never Broke again KESARI ODOGWU TALK AND DO”

Watch video below;

The videos has so far generated a lot of reactions from social media users. Ghgossip culled some of the reactions below;

xi.xiv_mmi; Ice block leleyi oooo😂

runny_kay; 😍😍😍love you forever baami 😍

faranse__001; Why dem no test am with diamond tester

olayinka_afeez_tella; Ice on my neck 😂

imade____; Test ham jor 💔😆😆

h.e.r.r.y_1; Your 50 million don dey work🌚

