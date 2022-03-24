“Your 50 million don dey work“ – Reactions as Portable buys customized diamond chain after signing N50m deal (video)

Portable, also known as Habeeb Okikiola, is said to have spent millions of naira on a customized diamond necklace and pendant.

The popular rapper revealed his latest purchase on his Instagram page on Wednesday, which was custom-branded with the name “Dr Zeh.”

This comes after he signed a N50 million endorsement deal with Obi Cubana’s herbal brand, Odogwu Bitters, which is owned by businessman Obi Cubana.

In a series of videos he shared online, Portable’s jeweler was seen fitting the diamond chain around his neck while everyone applauded the rising singer.

He captioned; ‘‘Dr Zeh Nation 🔥🔥🔥..ZAzuu OTUN TI ZEH OOH Never Broke again KESARI ODOGWU TALK AND DO”

The videos has so far generated a lot of reactions from social media users. Ghgossip culled some of the reactions below;

xi.xiv_mmi; Ice block leleyi oooo😂

runny_kay; 😍😍😍love you forever baami 😍

faranse__001; Why dem no test am with diamond tester

olayinka_afeez_tella; Ice on my neck 😂

imade____; Test ham jor 💔😆😆

h.e.r.r.y_1; Your 50 million don dey work🌚