“Your 50 million don dey work“ – Reactions as Portable buys customized diamond chain after signing N50m deal (video)
Portable, also known as Habeeb Okikiola, is said to have spent millions of naira on a customized diamond necklace and pendant.
The popular rapper revealed his latest purchase on his Instagram page on Wednesday, which was custom-branded with the name “Dr Zeh.”
This comes after he signed a N50 million endorsement deal with Obi Cubana’s herbal brand, Odogwu Bitters, which is owned by businessman Obi Cubana.
In a series of videos he shared online, Portable’s jeweler was seen fitting the diamond chain around his neck while everyone applauded the rising singer.
He captioned; ‘‘Dr Zeh Nation 🔥🔥🔥..ZAzuu OTUN TI ZEH OOH Never Broke again KESARI ODOGWU TALK AND DO”
Watch video below;
The videos has so far generated a lot of reactions from social media users. Ghgossip culled some of the reactions below;
xi.xiv_mmi; Ice block leleyi oooo😂
runny_kay; 😍😍😍love you forever baami 😍
faranse__001; Why dem no test am with diamond tester
olayinka_afeez_tella; Ice on my neck 😂
imade____; Test ham jor 💔😆😆
h.e.r.r.y_1; Your 50 million don dey work🌚
