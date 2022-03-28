You’re yet to pay money you borrowed from me – Portable’s promoter, Danku slams him over unpaid debt (Video)

Danku, the promoter of the controversial artist Habeed Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has taken to social media to call the singer out over unpaid debts.

The music promoter made a video criticizing the fast rising star, claiming that he owes him money and that he’ll be sending him his account number so he can send him his money.

The promoter who had been fired by the singer advised him to keep doing what he’s doing, that he’s great and comfortable, and that he’s not the first or last artist to blow.

Check out the video below:

