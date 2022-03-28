You’re yet to pay money you borrowed from me – Portable’s promoter, Danku slams him over unpaid debt (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Danku, the promoter of the controversial artist Habeed Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has taken to social media to call the singer out over unpaid debts.

Portable and his promoter

The music promoter made a video criticizing the fast rising star, claiming that he owes him money and that he’ll be sending him his account number so he can send him his money.
The promoter who had been fired by the singer advised him to keep doing what he’s doing, that he’s great and comfortable, and that he’s not the first or last artist to blow.

In other news, Wizkid, a Nigerian musician has been listed in the list of world’s top ten most-awarded male artists.

The list includes some of the most well-known figures in the entertainment industry who have dominated and worked tirelessly to promote their music and brands over the globe. These celebrities have been recognized on a variety of platforms around the world.

