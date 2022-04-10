A 10-year-old pupil of Chrisland Schools, Victoria Island, Lagos State, has appealed to Nigerians for forgiveness.

This is coming amid backlashes she faced from angry Nigerians over a tape of herself getting involved in an immoral act with some fellow school mates.

The pupil (name withheld) took to her Likee page to seek forgiveness from her followers on the social media platform.

“Please, I’m sorry. All I ask is forgiveness”, she wrote while sharing a still photograph.

Recall, she and some other pupils of the school were seen in a viral video with a male and female having s*x in their hotel room.

The incident occurred in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, where the pupils had gone to take part in the World Schools Games between March 10 and 13, 2022.