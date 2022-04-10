TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Rita Dominic undergoes ritual process to enter husband’s house…

Alaafin of Oyo’s estranged wife, Queen Dami and mother thrown out…

“I thought I’m strong, I can’t lie, I’m…

10-year-old Chrisland school girl finally breaks silence, sends message to Nigerians (Screenshot)

Entertainment
By Shalom

A 10-year-old pupil of Chrisland Schools, Victoria Island, Lagos State, has appealed to Nigerians for forgiveness.

This is coming amid backlashes she faced from angry Nigerians over a tape of herself getting involved in an immoral act with some fellow school mates.

The pupil (name withheld) took to her Likee page to seek forgiveness from her followers on the social media platform.

READ ALSO

Chrisland Schools scandal: CCTV captures what really…

My daughter was a Virgin before the trip to Dubai – Mother…

“Please, I’m sorry. All I ask is forgiveness”, she wrote while sharing a still photograph.

Recall, she and some other pupils of the school were seen in a viral video with a male and female having s*x in their hotel room.

The incident occurred in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, where the pupils had gone to take part in the World Schools Games between March 10 and 13, 2022.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Rita Dominic undergoes ritual process to enter husband’s house (Video)

Alaafin of Oyo’s estranged wife, Queen Dami and mother thrown out of palace…

“I thought I’m strong, I can’t lie, I’m tired”…

Davido’s babymama Chioma steps out with alleged new lover

What will happen to all his young, beautiful wives? – Nigerians react to…

Alaafin of Oyo’s 18 wives now available for suitors – Oyo Chief

10-year-old Chrisland school girl finally breaks silence, sends message to…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Between Ebuka and an iPhone user who tried to belittle him for using an Android

Worshippers injured as Deeper life church building collapses in Lagos

‘Sack your Doctor’- Toke Makinwa mocked as she flaunts her backside in a new…

“I don too suffer” – Mercy Johnson Okojie laments over…

“Make Chioma no see this comment o” – Nigerians react to…

10-year-old Chrisland school girl finally breaks silence, sends message to…

Beautiful moment Adekunle Gold surprised Simi on Nigerian Idol (Video)

Leave a Reply