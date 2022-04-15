15-year-old boy nabbed for kidnapping victims and selling them for N5,000…

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

A 15-year-old boy has been nabbed for allegedly kidnapping innocent victims and selling them off for N5,000.

Reports gathered that the 15-year-old boy was nabbed during an attempted kidnap of a child in a vicinity where he had already carried out successful kidnaps.

A video making rounds on social media captured the moment the 15-year-old was questioned by an angry mob over his criminal activities.

He was asked what he was doing in the area, and he confessed it was his spot for kidnapping people.

According to the confession of the teenage boy, he delivers his kidnap victims to a group of individuals who pay him the sum of five thousand naira.

When asked about the number of victims he had successfully kidnapped, he declared the act to be his third after successfully carrying out two kidnaps.

Watch the video below …

