16-year-old boy flies out after being hired as Senior Web Developer by Italian company

A 16-year-old Nigerian boy named John Oseni has landed a job as a Senior Web Developer in Italy.

In 2021, the smart young fella graduated from Command Day Secondary School in Akure, and while still a student, he enrolled in a Web Development training school.

Oseni was recognized and employed by an Italian business that poached him from Nigeria to Italy two years after he became a programmer.

He detailed his experience from the time he was 14 years old and had only a 2GB RAM laptop to how Flywallet in Roma, Italy hired him as a Blockchain Developer.

Oseni shared photos of the time he flew out of Nigeria on his LinkedIn page and revealed

In his words;