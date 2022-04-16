16-year-old boy flies out after being hired as Senior Web Developer by Italian company

A 16-year-old Nigerian boy named John Oseni has landed a job as a Senior Web Developer in Italy.
In 2021, the smart young fella graduated from Command Day Secondary School in Akure, and while still a student, he enrolled in a Web Development training school.
Oseni was recognized and employed by an Italian business that poached him from Nigeria to Italy two years after he became a programmer.
He detailed his experience from the time he was 14 years old and had only a 2GB RAM laptop to how Flywallet in Roma, Italy hired him as a Blockchain Developer.
Oseni shared photos of the time he flew out of Nigeria on his LinkedIn page and revealed
In his words;
”Like everyone will say, *There is a first time for everything in Life*😊😊,
My first time entering a plane, No body expected such vast growth from me,
Even my parents are surprised that it could come to this,
Again I got into the tech space last year and thank God I’ve grown a little,
In all what I wanna say is everyone can achieve more than this..,
Even at a very very younger age and all👌
My advice for everyone is Trust God, Trust the process, Pray always, learn new things everyday, Solve a problem and every other thing follows,
All thanks to God, my parents, mentors and those who I’ve helped to
the little I’ve gotten today,
Once again God first..😊😊”
