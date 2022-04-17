17-year-old disabled girl shares heartbreaking experience

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

A 17-year-old girl identified as Epiphane has shared her sad story of how she has been living with a disability.

The 17-year-old girl who has a thin body with a bent back, revealed she has been suffering the pain and facing bullies in her life.

According to her, people have been bullying her over her condition whenever they see her, and even her classmates in school call her names.

However, she added that she usually tries her best to perform well in school and outshine all her bullies.

Speaking on her condition, her mother revealed that she was born as a normal child, but after some time, they discovered that her legs and hands were disabled.

Watch the video below,

