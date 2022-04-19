19-year-old suspected fraudster caught with thirty ATM cards

The police have apprehended a teen kid who has become well-known for his involvement in internet fraud.

According to a post by Insgatblog9ja, Hussaini Suleiman, a 19-year-old Nigerian lad, specialized in swapping ATM cards of unsuspecting victims in order to steal their money.

SP Gambo Isah, the command’s spokesperson, said in a statement on Friday that the suspect was apprehended on Wednesday after he swapped a victim’s ATM card.

According to Gambo, the police recovered 30 ATM cards from several banks as well as a Honda Accord car from the suspect.