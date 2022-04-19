TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Korra Obidi’s husband fights dirty with his wife, in front…

Korra Obidi kneels down to thank God as she finally moves out of…

Lady narrates how she faced constant bullying after marrying…

19-year-old suspected fraudster caught with thirty ATM cards

News
By Ezie Innocent

The police have apprehended a teen kid who has become well-known for his involvement in internet fraud.

According to a post by Insgatblog9ja, Hussaini Suleiman, a 19-year-old Nigerian lad, specialized in swapping ATM cards of unsuspecting victims in order to steal their money.

SP Gambo Isah, the command’s spokesperson, said in a statement on Friday that the suspect was apprehended on Wednesday after he swapped a victim’s ATM card.

READ ALSO

We are not offering ₦1 million to ”Yahoo Yahoo”…

“Yahoo Boy’ tries to sell World’s Tallest Statue…

According to Gambo, the police recovered 30 ATM cards from several banks as well as a Honda Accord car from the suspect.

“On March 30, based on a tip-off, the command succeeded in arresting one Hussaini Suleiman alias Khalifa, 19, of Zoo road Kano, Kano state, a notorious serial fraudster that specialized in swapping ATM cards of unsuspecting members of the public at ATM points.

Nemesis caught up with the suspect when he deceitfully swapped the ATM card of one Abdullahi Musa with a view to steal the victim’s money from his bank account. In the course of the investigation, a honda accord (Hennessey) motor vehicle ash in color and thirty (30) ATM cards were recovered from the suspect.

The suspect further mentioned one Abba and Umar both from Kaduna state, as his accomplices,” Isah said.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Korra Obidi’s husband fights dirty with his wife, in front of their kids…

Korra Obidi kneels down to thank God as she finally moves out of husband’s…

Lady narrates how she faced constant bullying after marrying brother and giving…

17-year-old disabled girl shares heartbreaking experience

She said hurtful things about our daughter — Dancer Obidi’s ex-husband reveals…

It’s me against the industry – Davido goes emotional, unfollows…

Identical twin brothers who married same woman, share their story

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Husband cries out for advice after receiving call about wife fighting over man…

19-year-old suspected fraudster caught with thirty ATM cards

Moment man pulls out a gun in public after he was confronted for driving…

TMP Offisial on a new level with Leegali ft DJ Tuneross & Eleniyan

“Fans in the mud” – Reactions trail photoshoot of Mercy Eke and Tacha (Video)

Hilarious moment staffs surprise boss on April Fool’s day as they all…

“I take back every word” Wisdom Macaulay apologises to his sister,…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More