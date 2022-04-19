19-year-old suspected fraudster caught with thirty ATM cards

The police have apprehended a teen kid who has become well-known for his involvement in internet fraud.
According to a post by Insgatblog9ja, Hussaini Suleiman, a 19-year-old Nigerian lad, specialized in swapping ATM cards of unsuspecting victims in order to steal their money.
SP Gambo Isah, the command’s spokesperson, said in a statement on Friday that the suspect was apprehended on Wednesday after he swapped a victim’s ATM card.
According to Gambo, the police recovered 30 ATM cards from several banks as well as a Honda Accord car from the suspect.
“On March 30, based on a tip-off, the command succeeded in arresting one Hussaini Suleiman alias Khalifa, 19, of Zoo road Kano, Kano state, a notorious serial fraudster that specialized in swapping ATM cards of unsuspecting members of the public at ATM points.
Nemesis caught up with the suspect when he deceitfully swapped the ATM card of one Abdullahi Musa with a view to steal the victim’s money from his bank account. In the course of the investigation, a honda accord (Hennessey) motor vehicle ash in color and thirty (30) ATM cards were recovered from the suspect.
The suspect further mentioned one Abba and Umar both from Kaduna state, as his accomplices,” Isah said.
TRENDING
LATEST UPDATES