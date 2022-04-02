2023: Banky W joins PDP; declares for House of Representatives

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

Olubankole Wellington a.k.a Banky W, a Nigerian veteran artiste, has expressed his ambition to run for federal legislator in the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) election in 2023.

The entertainer announced that he will run for the House of Representatives seat in Lagos state’s Eti-Osa local government area.

“We must engage with Nigeria where it is, not where we prefer for it to be. We must no longer be content to shout from the sidelines. We must get into the system to fix it,” Banky W wrote on his page.

Meanwhile, mixed reactions trailed his declaration online.

@Adeleye Samuel wrote: “Why PDP? We can now see the reason for ur persistent criticism on social media.”

@Sam_Duntoye: “Whether we like it or not, these two parties are the major for now and if we have youths being accepted genuinely to create that change we want, the better for us all. Most new parties does not have the fund and most youths on social media are not ready to do fundraising to set up a youth party due to trust issue.”

