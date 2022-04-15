29-year-old suspect speaks after allegedly killing his one-month-old baby

A 29-year-old suspect identified as Benedict Anieze, has denied reports that he intentionally killed his one-month-old daughter.

Benedict was arrested for allegedly sma.shing his one-month-old daughter’s head on the floor in the Idimu area of Lagos State.

Anieze, who allegedly killed his one-month-old baby in Lagos State over a disagreement with his wife, the night before the incident, has insisted that the incident was unintentional.

Meanwhile, the police in the state countered him, accusing Anieze of committing the act under the influence of alcohol.

The suspect while speaking with newsmen admitted to having killed the baby, but insisted that it was not intentional and that the baby slipped off his hands.

He said,

“I was in the bathroom when I heard a sound on my door. I quickly rushed out to pick up my daughter but she slipped from my hand and hit her head on the floor.”

Immediately I saw what I did, I dashed out of my apartment and headed straight to where I kept my gallon of petrol with the intention of setting myself ablaze. What happened was not intentional. I am not a ritualist.

I didn’t smash her head on the floor as claimed by the police. When the incident occurred, I wasn’t myself anymore, I wanted to set myself ablaze to die with the baby.

I was not happy seeing the corpse of my daughter on the floor. What was coming to my mind was to kill myself. I didn’t have a disagreement with my wife on the fateful day.

It was true that the death of my daughter was from me. My wife was not at fault. It was true I killed my baby it was an accident but am not happy. I am a foolish person to kill my daughter it was not an intentional one.

I am not happy with the death of my daughter. My wife has been taken away to one of her family members to live with them because if she is left alone she may commit suicide, and I don’t want to lose the two of them at the same time.”