30-year-old man arrested for raping young girl inside church in Ogun

A 30-year-old man identified as Ajibola Akindele, has been arrested by men of Ogun State Police command.

The suspect was reportedly arrested for forcefully having carnal knowledge of a 20-year-old girl (name withheld) inside a church, according to a report by Vanguard.

The Ogun State command Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed this in a statement issued and made available to newsmen in Abeokuta, the State capital.

The suspect, according to Oyeyemi, was arrested following a report lodged at Lafenwa divisional headquarters by the mother of the victim, who reported that she sent her daughter to go and decorate a church in Ita Oshin area of Abeokuta together with the suspect on the 16th of April 2022.

“On getting to the church, they met some other women who came to sweep the church in preparation for Sunday service”.

“But soon as those women left after sweeping the church, the suspect took advantage of being alone with the victim and forcefully had unlawful carnal knowledge of her inside the church”.

“Upon the report, the DPO Lafenwa division, CSP Kayode Shadrach, detailed his detectives to go after the suspect and bring him to justice”.

“The detectives moved to the scene and promptly arrested the suspect who has since confessed to the crime”.

Meanwhile, the State Commissioner of police, Lanre Bankole, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the anti-human trafficking and child labour unit of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation and possible prosecution.

