TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

My father said the holy spirit asked him to sleep with me –…

Nkechi Blessing narrates how she caught estranged husband,…

Nigerians drag Korra as she makes cryptic comment regarding…

Comedian Bovi reacts to reports that his colleague, Julius Agwu’s wife abandoned him in sickbed

Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian Comedian, Bovi, has debunked viral reports that his colleague, Julius Agwu is critically ill at the hospital.

Recall, there was an uproar online after some blogs reported that Julius Agwu’s health had drastically declined.

READ ALSO

How Julius Agwu’s wife allegedly abandoned him on sick bed…

Don’t disrespect me in the name of comedy, don’t…

It was also alleged that his wife abandoned him on his sick bed for his ‘side-chicks’ to take responsibility of his healthcare since he was allegedly promiscuous in nature.

However, in a recent Tweet from Bovi, it can be deduced that Julius Agwu is in fact, very healthy because he clubbed on Wednesday night… according to Bovi.

Bovi’s Tweet reads;

“Me, Julius Agwu, Save, Buchi and Basketmouth was in the club day before yesterday. Wednesday night to be precise. Two nights ago to be exact. Just saying. He’s not sick”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

My father said the holy spirit asked him to sleep with me – 16-year-old…

Nkechi Blessing narrates how she caught estranged husband, Opeyemi with ‘juju’…

Nigerians drag Korra as she makes cryptic comment regarding crashed marriage to…

Opeyemi was crying and begging me everyday – Nkechi Blessing leaks chat with…

How Nkechi Blessing allegedly slept with fellow actress, lured young girls into…

Man shares experience with corps member who asked him for N15k

Bobrisky’s former PA, Oye Kyme claims she went nude in live session with Lil…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

‘Life without my mom has been hell’, Bobrisky cries out

Young man fulfills promise; gives old man half of the money he got from selling…

Why I cannot show off my lover – Actress Iyabo Ojo spills

I abandoned my wife when she was sick, used her money to go on vacation with her…

Neo reacts after his ex, Vee called him a play boy

Singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu died of domestic violence, not cancer – Friends…

“You suppose dey write your third JAMB” – Fans drag BBNaija’s Angel over her…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More