Comedian Bovi reacts to reports that his colleague, Julius Agwu’s wife abandoned him in sickbed

Nigerian Comedian, Bovi, has debunked viral reports that his colleague, Julius Agwu is critically ill at the hospital.

Recall, there was an uproar online after some blogs reported that Julius Agwu’s health had drastically declined.

It was also alleged that his wife abandoned him on his sick bed for his ‘side-chicks’ to take responsibility of his healthcare since he was allegedly promiscuous in nature.

However, in a recent Tweet from Bovi, it can be deduced that Julius Agwu is in fact, very healthy because he clubbed on Wednesday night… according to Bovi.

Bovi’s Tweet reads;

“Me, Julius Agwu, Save, Buchi and Basketmouth was in the club day before yesterday. Wednesday night to be precise. Two nights ago to be exact. Just saying. He’s not sick”