Entertainment
By Shalom

Popular social commentator and Author, Reno Omokri has shared his opinion about mothers leaving their children for nannies to take care of.

According to Reno Omokri, an ideal family is one where the husband works to provide while the wife cares for the home.

His post on Instagram reads;

“Dear men, The ideal family is one where the husband provides for the family, and the wife cares for the home. Wokeness rejects this, but wokeness did not create marriage.

God did and Scripture is very clear. So stop accusing women of gold digging when they look at your income when you look for their hand in marriage.

Man was created by God as a provider. Woman was created as his helper. If you as a man have nothing to provide, you need a job, not a helper. Don’t marry when all you can be is a sufferer, rather than a provider! Women who refuse your suffering are not gold diggers.”

In a rejoinder post, Reno commended Mothers as he noted that it is the most tasking job on earth.

In his words;

“The most tasking job on Earth is the job of being a mother. From the delivery room, to the living room, a mother works. Being a mother is a full time job that is physically tasking and emotionally draining.

A lot of damage is done on Earth when women have children and leave them to nannies and maids to raise while they pursue money. Nobody can look after your child like you. A wife who looks after her children deserves financial support from her husband. It is a partnership.

I believe you saw what happened in some schools of late. A lot of that would not have occurred if those children had parents who gave them the required nourishing. Thank you and may God bless you!”

