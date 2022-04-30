About 60 corps members narrowly escape death as their bus goes up in flames in Warri (Video)

Recent reports have it that more than 60 National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members narrowly escaped death on Thursday, April 28, in Warri, Delta State.

It was gathered that the coaster bus they boarded to Asaba for their passing out parade (POP) ceremony went up in flames while the bus was being refueled at a filling station close to the Nigerian Navy Headquarters in Warri.

It was also reported that the bus, belonging to College of Education, Warri, was hired by the corps members to convey them to Asaba for their final POP after the completion of their service year.

The bus was said to have ran out of fuel shortly after the journey began. One of the affected corps members who spoke with Grassroot reporters said:

“The driver stopped at a filling station close to Nigeria Navy Barracks in Warri to refuel the bus.

While we were inside, and the filling station attendant was dispensing fuel into the bus, we heard a deafening sound, and everywhere was covered with [email protected]”

It is reported that many of the corps members sustained serious inj#ries while they lost some of their belongings.

However, the cause of the fire is unknown but a it is reported that the driver of the bus allegedly failed to switch off the bus while it was being refueled.