TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Why I married a second wife – Yul Edochie finally opens up

Lady cries out as she reveals what she caught her engaged female…

How Yul’s first wife, May allegedly snatched Yul from her…

About 60 corps members narrowly escape death as their bus goes up in flames in Warri (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

Recent reports have it that more than 60 National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members narrowly escaped death on Thursday, April 28, in Warri, Delta State.

It was gathered that the coaster bus they boarded to Asaba for their passing out parade (POP) ceremony went up in flames while the bus was being refueled at a filling station close to the Nigerian Navy Headquarters in Warri.

It was also reported that the bus, belonging to College of Education, Warri, was hired by the corps members to convey them to Asaba for their final POP after the completion of their service year.

READ ALSO

Man shares story of how he met the love of his life

Mother of corps member kidnapped on Abuja-Kaduna road, cries…

The bus was said to have ran out of fuel shortly after the journey began. One of the affected corps members who spoke with Grassroot reporters said:

“The driver stopped at a filling station close to Nigeria Navy Barracks in Warri to refuel the bus.

While we were inside, and the filling station attendant was dispensing fuel into the bus, we heard a deafening sound, and everywhere was covered with [email protected]

It is reported that many of the corps members sustained serious inj#ries while they lost some of their belongings.

However, the cause of the fire is unknown but a it is reported that the driver of the bus allegedly failed to switch off the bus while it was being refueled.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Why I married a second wife – Yul Edochie finally opens up

Lady cries out as she reveals what she caught her engaged female friend doing…

How Yul’s first wife, May allegedly snatched Yul from her roommate years…

Nigerians react as Yul Edochie’s second wife, Judy Austin sends message to…

“The dogs de pay na” – Lady defends Lagos girls allegedly sl**ping with…

Actress Chinedu Bernard slumps, dies in church

Yul Edochie’s alleged romantic affairs with actress Nuella Njibigbo uncovered

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

About 60 corps members narrowly escape death as their bus goes up in flames in…

“This dog is a bad boy but he is my everything” – Lady hails…

”Show us your man” – Fan question DJ Cuppy about her relationship with her dogs,…

I was his money-making machine – Korra Obidi finally opens up to sister, Nancy…

“Some men are the reason so many girls are into hookups”-Bobrisky (video)

“You have such a positive approach to life” Davido’s family shower love on…

“Big Wiz for president 2023” – Reactions as Wizkid receives another $1m to…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More