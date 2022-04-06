Actor Williams Uchemba Celebrates Wife, Brunella On Her Birthday

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

Popular actor, Williams Uchemba has taken to Instagram to celebrate his wife, Brunella on her birthday.

Sharing photos of himself and his beautiful wife all smilles, Williams Uchemba described his wife, Brunella as his one in a million, best friend and the love of his life.

This is coming months after Brunella shared details of their love story, as she disclosed that they met on Facebook after she sent him a message.

According to her, she sent him a message after she stumbled on a video of his and watched it. She added that while watching the video, she heard a voice saying, “This is my husband”.

She went on to dislcose that everyone thought she was crazy because although she did not get a reply, she went to school where she was pursing her master degree the next day, “happy and smiling” and telling everyone that she had met her husband the night before.

