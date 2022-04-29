Actress Chinedu Bernard slumps, dies in church

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Chinedu Bernard, a Nollywood actress, has died.

Bernard is said to have died after collapsing in a church.

Doctors at the East Side hospital in Enugu confirmed her demise after she slumped while cleaning the Chapel of St. Leo the Great Catholic Church inside Federal Housing area in Enugu State.

The actress, dubbed as ‘Choco,’ has appeared in films such as The Big Mama’s Stick, Money Fever, The Mad, The Last Manhood, Mad Love, and others.

The cause of her death is unknown at the time of filing this report.

