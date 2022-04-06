Actress Chioma Chukwuka Akpotha opens up about her children

Veteran Nollywood actress, Chioma Chukwuka Akpotha has opened up about her children, and how it has been tough raising them.

In an interview with Saturday Beats, the ace actress stated that she has two children, a boy and a girl, contrary to public opinion that she has two sons.

She said,

“I don’t like talking about my personal life. My age is not known to the public and I am not revealing it because I see no reason to. Contrary to what is in the public domain, I don’t have two sons; I actually have a boy and a girl.

“Although it has been tough raising them, I have been able to handle it, sometimes with the help of my siblings when I’m not available to be with them.

God has been faithful and I have been able to manage myself over the years. I have been able to stay out of scandals by being myself.

I don’t go out of my way to do anything in particular. Being a celebrity does not affect how I view life. I have always viewed life the same way, irrespective of my celebrity status.”