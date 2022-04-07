Actress Chizzy Alichi opens up on the reason she hasn’t given birth to children after years of marriage

Popular Nollywood actress, Chizzy Alichi has revealed why she hasn’t given birth to kids after years of tying the knot with her husband.

The thespian who tied the knot with the love of her life, Chike Ugochukwu Mbah in December 2019 is yet to welcome a child.

Speaking on the reason behind her situation, Chizzy said she intentionally delayed procreation because she didn’t want children yet.

In her words,

“I am a lover of kids. I want to have 5 children with my husband and they are coming soon by God’s grace. We are finally ready. I intentionally didn’t want to have kids immediately after marriage and the reason is personal.

When asked how she maintains a happy home due to the alarming rate at which celebrities’ marriages crash, she disclosed:

“Maintaining a happy home starts from the person you got married to. My husband is somebody I have known for years because I learned that in marriage, sometimes love vanishes but friendship sustains the union.

Secondly, he supports my dream. Some of my colleagues stopped acting as soon as they got married but my case is different. I became a producer after marriage and I opened my TV show because of him. So my husband is my best friend and he always wants to see me happy and vice versa. To me, that is how to maintain a happy marriage.

I also shuttle different cities for movies but it’s not that hard because I have a supportive husband. He comes around sometimes when he is free and of course, there is a working airport in Asaba, so I can easily breeze in and out. However, right now, I want to stay more in Lagos and make more contact and do more Lagos/cinema movies and also concentrate on my show.”