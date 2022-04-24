Actress Nkechi Blessing engages in physical fight with touts that disrupted her movie set (Video)

Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing took to social media to express her rage following an altercation with street thugs on a movie set.

Nkechi Blessing is currently shooting in Abeokuta, and a video posted on her Instagram page captured the moment some street thugs halted their shooting.

In the video, one of the thugs allegedly wanted to fight Nkechi Blessing but was stopped by others, but the actress insisted they leave the man alone.

Nkechi Blessing described the thugs as “jobless street louts” who do nothing but cause havoc on the set.

She wrote:

You came on my set,Turned off my Generator and disrupted my shoot,without asking for anything,and you expect me to still give you money after that? The jobless Twat said his useless wife came to wake him up from sleep that Nkechi blessing is filming in Abeokuta,so he came on purpose..Your body go tell you sha e sure!!! My car I can fix easily but your body go tell you…If you had asked for anything before turning off my gen is a diff thing entirely,I resemble Butty for you eye? Abi dem no tell you say I be Garage girl few weeks ago?

Watch the video below;