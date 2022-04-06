Actress Nkechi Sunday and husband, Falegan, part ways

Falegan, Nkechi Blessing Sunday’s politician spouse, has announced the termination of their relationship.

In a recent live session on his Instagram page, the politician disclosed that his relationship with the actress had failed and that they were no longer together.

In explaining his reasons, the politician indicated that he no longer wishes to be associated with fame. According to him, he wishes to protect his image and be remembered for his humanitarian and philanthropic deeds for mankind.

Fans of the pair, who thought their marriage was perfect, were taken aback by his statement.

In other news; Davido, a Nigerian musician and music executive, can be dramatic at times, but it doesn’t take away from the fact that he is well-known for his philanthropy.