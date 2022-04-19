TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

Nollywood actress, Rita Dominic has shown off her epic dance moves as she weds her lover traditionally in Imo state.

A number of Nigerian celebrities are currently in Imo for the highly anticipated celebration of love between Nollywood sweetheart, Rita Dominic and her man, Fidelis Anosike.

A video from the ceremony shows the actress posing with her girls in traditional attire before she made her first outing in a lovely blue dress.

Actress Rita Dominic and her man made headlines some months ago after Rita Dominic summoned courage to show off her man on social media.

According to Rita, she didn’t rush into marriage because she never wanted to make any mistake and get married to the wrong person.

See video from her traditional wedding below:

