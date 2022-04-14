TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Popular actress, Rosy Meurer, has shared her excitement after a Turkish police officer stopped her at a mall to take a photo with her son, King.

The mother of one who’s currently on vacation outside the country with her son, took to her Instagram page to share her encounter with the Turkish policeman.

She disclosed that she was at the mall with her little boy when the police stopped her. She revealed that she first wondered what she had done wrong, only for the police to take out his phone and bend over to take a selfie with her son.

“King is my new fashion accessory 😍 That’s how Turkish police literally stopped me to take a picture with him. At first I was thinking “what did I do o” only for him to bend to king in his stroller and brought out his phone to take a selfie 🤳with KING CHURCHILL 👑”, the excited mum wrote.

